Back in January 2022, I wrote in this paper warning about the danger of Russian aggression in Ukraine and the possibility that Putin might invade.

I highlighted the threat that this posed, not just to our collective security but to global energy prices.

Unfortunately, my warnings proved to be correct and the despicable actions of Vladimir Putin have shaped events of the rest of the year, with significant economic consequences.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

As a result, while we’re still emerging from a one-in-100 year global pandemic and dealing with the huge costs of Covid, we’re now also in the middle of a one-in-50 year global energy crisis due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I am proud that the Government has stepped in to provide over £100billion of support for energy bills for families and businesses across the country.

If anyone has any difficulties accessing the support they may need, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Beyond the economic situation, the last year has certainly been eventful, full of difficult decisions and challenging moments. But we’ve also achieved a lot by working together locally.

"Whatever happens over the next year, I will continue to stand up for the High Peak and work with you all to make it an even better place to live. I wish you all a Happy New Year", writes Robert Largan.

Getting the £228 million Mottram Bypass and Glossop Spur Road approved; securing £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre; staring construction on the £137 million upgrade to the Hope Valley line; hosting the second annual High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair with nearly 50 local employers; expanding Glossopdale School to create an extra 240 places for local children; getting a new psychiatric intensive care unit built at Tameside Hospital; tripling the funding for the restoration of our local moors; recruiting 211 extra police officers for Derbyshire; and restoring the full train timetable on our local lines.

We’ve achieved a lot by working together. But there is lots more to do.

Otherwise, I simply wish to say thank you to everyone for the many words of support and encouragement over the last 12 months. It means more than I can ever truly express.

It is a huge honour to represent you all in Parliament. Whatever happens over the next year, I will continue to stand up for the High Peak and work with you all to make it an even better place to live.

I wish you all a Happy New Year!

