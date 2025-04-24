If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. By the river
A beautiful shot from Andy Gregory shows a green veined white butterfly on a dandelion, by the River Wye near Buxton. Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Spring scene
This beautiful scene was snapped near Ogston Reservoir by Dave Long. Photo: Submitted
3. Sky on fire
The sky above Buxton looks particularly colourful in this latest snap taken by Pauline Baines. Photo: Submitted
4. Watch the birdie
Eli Eary, aged 11, snapped this action photo of a heron at Hayfield Park. Photo: Submitted
