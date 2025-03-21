Simon Sharp from Whaley Bridge was up bright and early to get this special shot of sunrise at Fernilee Reservoir.Simon Sharp from Whaley Bridge was up bright and early to get this special shot of sunrise at Fernilee Reservoir.
Simon Sharp from Whaley Bridge was up bright and early to get this special shot of sunrise at Fernilee Reservoir.

Photos: Stunning snaps by readers show Derbyshire nature at its finest

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Mar 2025, 00:00 BST
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel to send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]​​​​​

This charming photo from Andy Gregory shows a dipper collecting moss to use for nest building, on the River Wye near Buxton.

1. Watch the birdie

This charming photo from Andy Gregory shows a dipper collecting moss to use for nest building, on the River Wye near Buxton. Photo: Andy Gregory

Photo Sales
Irene Gilsenan has been out and about on a sunny day to take this striking photo near Hope Cement Works.

2. Blue day

Irene Gilsenan has been out and about on a sunny day to take this striking photo near Hope Cement Works. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Here's a wonderful snap by young Eli Eary, aged 11, who took this fine photo of a blackbird near Hayfield Park.

3. Beautiful blackbird

Here's a wonderful snap by young Eli Eary, aged 11, who took this fine photo of a blackbird near Hayfield Park. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A delightful photo by Bob Smalley shows this spring blossom, captured against a stunning blue sky.

4. In the pink

A delightful photo by Bob Smalley shows this spring blossom, captured against a stunning blue sky. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice