Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful display
Derek Warrington took this delightful photo of a lovely spring scene, spotted at Chapel Memorial Park Photo: Submitted
2. Fabulous close-up
A smashing close-up shot shows this plump robin in fine detail and was taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted
3. Delightful shot
Spring daffodils welcome visitors to Matlock in this lovely photo taken by Steven Greenhough. Photo: Submitted
4. Incredible close-up
A ring ouzel mobs a female kestrel that landed too close to it, in a fine photo by Andy Gregory in Miller’s Dale. Photo: Andy Gregory