NHS column: GP teamwork is helping more of our patients to be seen across county
and live on Freeview channel 276
People are living for longer, with multiple conditions, and the GP is the first point of contact for most people.
So if you have not been able to see your usual GP as quickly as you would have liked recently, we as GPs know this can be frustrating. But I would like to tell you about some changes we have been able to make.
Most of the 113 GP practices in Derby and Derbyshire have now got telephone systems that mean you will never again get an engaged tone. By pressing a button on your phone you can request an automatic call back, allowing you to get on with your day, and enabling the reception team to spread their time booking appointments across the day.
Simple requests like repeat prescriptions and "fit notes", if you can't work due to illness, can now be made online via the NHS app or the practice website.
You may not need to see a GP for your condition. In fact another healthcare professional may be better placed to help you.
All GP practices have other professionals to help them. For example you may be better to see a first contact physiotherapist for joint or muscle issues, or a mental health practitioner, or a paramedic, or a social prescriber who can help address people's underlying issues such as isolation or financial worries. There are around 600 of these additional healthcare and supporting roles in the county.
These newer staff members mean GP practices can more easily offer an appointment on the same day as calling, where clinically appropriate, even if it is not with a GP.
As a result of these additional staff, numbers of appointments available at GP practices in Derbyshire has gone up by 11 per cent, compared to 2019. Nearly 600,000 appointments were provided in February.
We know there is much more to do and will continue to work with our patients and communities to meet their needs.
We invite you, if you wish to support us, to ask your local GP practice about joining their Patient Participation Group, where your voice will be heard.