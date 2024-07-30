Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​One of the promises I made during the election was that I would campaign to get High Peak its fair share. All too often we are not a priority when we should be.

This last week has only served to harden that belief and demonstrate just how difficult it is going to be.

Like many of you, I am concerned about Derbyshire County Council’s approach to the High Peak. There is very good evidence that they do not understand that our needs and priorities are different from the rest of Derbyshire and even where those needs align, we always seem to get the worst deal.

Claire Ward, the East Midlands Mayor, and I have been campaigning for students in High Peak who go to college in Greater Manchester to get free bus travel. We had a proposal that was ready to go. We had drafted the press releases and done the videos for social media, but the Conservatives on Derbyshire County Council blocked it, claiming it wasn’t fair because other students in Derbyshire did not get free bus travel.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

They are the travel authority so they could have solved this unfairness by providing free travel to other students in Derbyshire themselves. But they won’t do that.

We are not asking them for a penny. Claire Ward was, and is, ready to fund it. What the Tories on Derbyshire County Council don’t understand is that most of our students have to go into Greater Manchester and they are the only ones in Derbyshire sat in classes with other students who get free bus travel.

This means our young people and their families are over £1,000 worse off than their classmates. We will not rest until this injustice is resolved.

The whole of Derbyshire is facing Conservative cuts to social care. So earlier this week I wrote, along with all the other MPs in Derbyshire, to the Conservative leader of Derbyshire County Council, Coun Barry Lewis, asking them to reconsider their plans to close local care homes and day centres for older people.

"The first steps the Government will take to address the crisis in our NHS will be to slash waiting lists by delivering 40,000 extra appointments a week and to commit to an NHS dentistry rescue plan”, says High Peak’s Labour MP Jon Pearce.

In the High Peak this proposal would affect Whitestones Care Home as well as Eccles Fold in Chapel-en-le-Frith, the Jubilee Centre in New Mills and Queens Court in Buxton.

At a time when we need more social care these cuts will affect so many families across High Peak.