Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On July 17, 2023, I sat with my father in his final hours. His long battle against Alzheimer’s was finally lost, writes High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

It is such a cruel disease. For me it robbed me of my father twice. Firstly, when his memory fade and the man I once knew was no longer there. And then lastly when he took his final breath.

On July 17, 2024, exactly one year later, I could not have imagined that I would be stood in Parliament as High Peak’s new MP, listening to the first King’s Speech of a new Labour Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wish he could have lived a little longer to witness the moment.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

I think he would have been proud. Proud of me and of a new Labour government ready to deliver the change our country so desperately needs.

Changing our towns and villages for the better will not happen overnight, but the King’s Speech, delivered in Parliament by Charles III, sets out a bold agenda to make High Peak an even better place to live.

The Government’s proposals include boosting economic growth by creating jobs in clean green industries of the future. And making work pay by delivering a real minimum wage linked to the cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first steps the Government will take to address the crisis in our NHS will be to slash waiting lists by delivering 40,000 extra appointments a week and to commit to an NHS dentistry rescue plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also pledged to introduce dedicated mental health support in every school in High Peak.

Alongside thousands of new teachers and access to a free breakfast club for every primary school child.

As a candidate it was always close-run thing between the NHS and transport for the issues that people most often raised with me on the doorstep. I am sure therefore the news that we will bring the train operators back into public ownership and give local leaders the power to take control of their bus services will be greatly welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, we will tackle head on the damage being done to our precious environment by sewage being dumped into our rivers and waters, by putting failing water companies into special measures and ensuring that water bosses face personal criminal liability if they fail to sort out their mess.

The last 12 months has been a rollercoaster of emotions - extremes of highs and lows. I am hopeful that over the next 12 months we will see both High Peak and Britain back on the road to prosperity.

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad