Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Conservatives should never be trusted with Britain's finances again.

​We knew their reckless mismanagement of our economy, from the Liz Trust mini-budget, through to throwing away billions of pounds on useless PPE, to overseeing 14 years of flatlining growth and recessions, meant we would have the worst inheritance of any new government in history.

What we did not know is the £22 billion black hole in the country's finances. They knowingly overspent departmental budgets, covered it up, called an election, and ran away from the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are determined to deliver the change we promised. That starts with securing our public finances.

Jon Pearce, High Peak MP.

That means taking difficult decisions, and there are no harder decisions than means-testing the winter fuel payment.

The winter fuel payment has always been the least targeted benefit, with millionaires getting the same amount as those who must choose between heating and eating.

Since the change to the qualifying criteria has been announced, I have heard from pensioners saying that they just give theirs to charity, or use it at Christmas to buy their grandchildren nicer presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is lovely, but we must make sure that every pound of public money goes to those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”In the long term, we are determined to make all pensioners better off. Stabilising our economy will benefit us all with lower inflation and interest rates”, says High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

In the long-term we are determined to make all pensioners better off. Stabilising our economy will benefit us all with lower inflation and interest rates.

For pensioners, in particular, we will protect the triple lock. This will, over the next five years, mean that over 12 million pensioners will see their State Pension increase by thousands of pounds.

We will also bring down energy costs through our warm homes plans that will better insulate our homes and create GB Energy a publicly owned energy company that will permanently lower bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, there are over one million pensioners who are entitled to pension credit but do not claim it.

Claiming it would also mean they would be entitled to the winter fuel allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am working with the local council and charities to make sure everyone in High Peak who could benefit from it does.

If you think you or a family member or friend might be entitled, or you need any help with paying your bills, please do contact my office. We are here to help.