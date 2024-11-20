Jon Pearce column: ​So many parents and young people in our area are failed by county council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​This last week has been a damning reminder of how our collapsing public services are ruining people’s lives here in High Peak and why things must change.

​So many of you have written to me about the abysmal service provided by Northern Rail. So many trains cancelled or delayed.

Two passengers collapsed on a commuter train from Glossop recently because it was so overcrowded. I have demanded a meeting with Northern to address this incident and many of the other complaints.

We have also seen the damning OFSTED report into SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision by Conservative-run Derbyshire County Council.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

Whilst the report is shocking, it comes as no surprise. This is an issue that comes up again and again on the doorstep and at my advice surgeries. So many young people and their parents and carers have been let down.

This follows on from the decision by Derbyshire County Council to decimate the provision of day centres and care homes across High Peak.

It is devastating that the Jubilee Centre in New Mills and Queen’s Court in Buxton are set to close. These cuts are wrong-headed at a time when we need more social care. They will have a devastating effect on service users and their families.

Transport, education and social care – all failing local people because of 14 years of cuts and economic failure by the previous Conservative government. This is why Rachel Reeves had to fix the foundations of our economy and public finances in her recent budget.

Yes, we have had to put taxes on those with the broadest shoulders up to pay for it. But we have protected working people so they will not pay a penny more in tax in their payslips. We are being honest and straightforward about the decisions we have to make.

This is in stark contrast to the last Conservative Government who kept telling you they were cutting taxes when we all knew they were putting them up.

The Conservatives have not learnt anything since the last election. The latest Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, admits she wants Labour’s extra investment for schools and the NHS but is not willing to support the difficult decisions we have made to fund them.