Jon Pearce column: My team and I have been working tirelessly to support local people with their issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I can’t believe it is nearly Easter already – this year is flying by. Having said that, I also can’t believe how much we have achieved already this year, writes High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My team and I have been working tirelessly to support local people with their issues. We have held a surgery on average every week and undertaken over 8,750 items of casework since I was elected, far more than any other new MP I know.

Whether it be helping with housing, getting your child the SEND provision that they need or supporting residents with concerns about important issues like road safety in our community, I will always be here to give the people of High Peak a helping hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve had a fantastically busy year in High Peak so far. I’ve visited schools the length and breadth of our area, including Bamford School, Hope Valley College and Whaley Bridge Primary School to name but a few. It’s always a delight to be able to speak to our local children about what an MP does and how I can support them and their families.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

Before becoming an MP, you get told to expect tough scrutiny, but nothing can prepare you for dealing with an assembly full of children ready to give you an honest assessment of the world around them or, indeed, the most forthright of questions that will be unleashed on you.

One visit that has particularly stuck was Hadfield Infant School, where we discussed road safety and parking issues near the school. Every child in the school had drawn a picture to show what road safety at school meant to them. It was a great campaign and the children were so passionate about it. It is a good reminder to all us parents to be careful when doing drop-off and pick-up.

The environment means a great deal to me and to lots of people across High Peak, so it was great to join a meeting of Hope Valley Climate Action. We discussed what more we can do locally to help tackle the climate crisis. I also recently visited the Snake Summit to see the vital work the Moors for Future Partnership are doing to protect and replenish our peat moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am also supporting residents in Castleton and the Hope Valley with finding an urgent solution to parking issues that are creating dangerous conditions around the Peak District National Park. We need a multi-agency approach to establish a coordinated and effective response.

"Whether it be helping with housing, getting your child the SEND provision that they need or supporting residents with concerns about important issues like road safety in our community, I will always be here to give the people of High Peak a helping hand," says High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

This is only a small flavour of what I have been up to in support of the people of High Peak recently. If you want to know more about what I’m up to you can sign up to my newsletter on my website or by emailing [email protected].

I hope that you all have a restful Easter period and I look forward to continuing to support residents in the coming months.