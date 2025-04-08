Jon Pearce column: My team and I have been working tirelessly to support local people with their issues
My team and I have been working tirelessly to support local people with their issues. We have held a surgery on average every week and undertaken over 8,750 items of casework since I was elected, far more than any other new MP I know.
Whether it be helping with housing, getting your child the SEND provision that they need or supporting residents with concerns about important issues like road safety in our community, I will always be here to give the people of High Peak a helping hand.
I’ve had a fantastically busy year in High Peak so far. I’ve visited schools the length and breadth of our area, including Bamford School, Hope Valley College and Whaley Bridge Primary School to name but a few. It’s always a delight to be able to speak to our local children about what an MP does and how I can support them and their families.
Before becoming an MP, you get told to expect tough scrutiny, but nothing can prepare you for dealing with an assembly full of children ready to give you an honest assessment of the world around them or, indeed, the most forthright of questions that will be unleashed on you.
One visit that has particularly stuck was Hadfield Infant School, where we discussed road safety and parking issues near the school. Every child in the school had drawn a picture to show what road safety at school meant to them. It was a great campaign and the children were so passionate about it. It is a good reminder to all us parents to be careful when doing drop-off and pick-up.
The environment means a great deal to me and to lots of people across High Peak, so it was great to join a meeting of Hope Valley Climate Action. We discussed what more we can do locally to help tackle the climate crisis. I also recently visited the Snake Summit to see the vital work the Moors for Future Partnership are doing to protect and replenish our peat moors.
I am also supporting residents in Castleton and the Hope Valley with finding an urgent solution to parking issues that are creating dangerous conditions around the Peak District National Park. We need a multi-agency approach to establish a coordinated and effective response.
This is only a small flavour of what I have been up to in support of the people of High Peak recently. If you want to know more about what I’m up to you can sign up to my newsletter on my website or by emailing [email protected].
I hope that you all have a restful Easter period and I look forward to continuing to support residents in the coming months.
