Jon Pearce column: It's ​time to deliver better buses for people across High Peak

​Bus services are not working for people. The cost, coverage and reliability of local bus services have been raised with me at my regular surgeries.

​I have heard so many stories on the doorstep of people struggling to get to healthcare appointments or not being able to take up a job due to bus coverage and timetabling.

Four decades of disastrous deregulation of Britain’s buses has robbed communities of a say over the vital services that they depend on, instead handing power to unaccountable private operators who have slashed services.

Under the Conservatives thousands of vital bus services have disappeared and local communities have been left powerless, with no tools to hold operators to account.

Jon Pearce, High Peak MP.

In High Peak we have seen the loss of the no. 202, 236, 239, X18, X57, 61A and reductions on the 358, 202, 61 and 358 to name but a few.

The effect is devastating. Isolating people from family and friends. Preventing people from taking jobs and progressing in their careers.

Buses matter and Labour has a plan that will create and save vital routes and services, end today’s postcode lottery of bus services, and kickstart a revival of bus services across England.

The Labour Government has now legislated to allow every community to take back control of local bus services, like we have seen Labour Mayor Andy Burnham do in Greater Manchester with the Bee Network.

It is right that all areas have a greater say on how, where and when bus services are delivered for their community

It is right that all areas have a greater say on how, where and when bus services are delivered for their community, we need better buses in Derbyshire too.

I will work with Conservative-led Derbyshire County Council and Labour Mayor of East Midlands, Claire Ward to improve services in the High Peak.

I have already worked with both Claire and Andy to deliver free bus travel for 16-18 years in High Peak that attend colleges in Greater Manchester.

We hope to go further than the current pilot scheme in the new year.