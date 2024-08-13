Jon Pearce column: I was proud to vote to bring our railways back into public ownership
Growing up, my father worked as a storeman on British Rail.
The warehouses were bustling hubs of activity, filled with workers dedicated to train manufacturing and maintenance.
But in the 1990s, John Major’s government privatised Britain’s railways, resulting in massive job losses.
The number of rail workers plummeted from a quarter of a million in 1990 to just 130,000 by 1997. Behind those statistics are real lives – like those of my father’s colleagues.
The constant fear that my dad might be next cast a long shadow over our home. Such experiences in childhood never leave you.
A secure, well-paid job is more than just an income; it provides the dignity and opportunities for families to thrive and our economy to grow. I’m determined to use my skills and experience as an employment lawyer to help our new government deliver a new deal for working people.
Was the pain and the sacrifices made by the families affected by rail privatisation worth it?
Did it bring about the promised competition, efficiency, and improved services?
Having spoken to so many commuters over the last few years in Glossop, New Mills, Whaley Bridge, Chapel, and Buxton, the answer is a resounding “No.”
Instead, they face frequent delays, cancellations, and overcrowded trains, whilst fares have soared - up more than 40 per cent in real terms. British passengers now pay some of the highest fares in Europe, but for a comparably far worse service.
Research suggests public transport investment yields significant economic returns – £4 for every £1 spent.
But since privatisation, too much of that investment has gone into shareholders’ back pockets rather than improving services.
In 2022-23 alone, rolling stock companies paid out over £400 million to shareholders. This is not just unjust; it is a barrier to economic growth in places like High Peak.
I’m proud that, after years of inaction and decline, we are determined to deliver the change Britain so desperately needs. And putting passengers before profit is a great first step.
