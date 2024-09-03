Jon Pearce column: A huge amount done but there is lots more still to come
I have been inundated with well wishes, requests for assistance and the numerous invitations to visit local groups.
Having never stood for parliament before I was not sure what to expect. Most people assume that when you start as an MP you have an office and staff ready to go when you arrive.
The reality is for the first few weeks all I had was a pass to get into Parliament and a laptop.
The best analogy I can give is that it is like starting a small business from scratch but with the order book of a multinational business with emails and work pouring in.
That is why I am so proud of everything we have already achieved in such a brief period of time.
I have built from scratch a dedicated staff team of talented local people to support the residents of High Peak.
I have visited 24 organisations, community groups, and businesses, attended meetings with key stakeholders, including the local councils and the National Park Authority.
In addition to that I have already held two surgeries, one in Chapel-en-le-Frith and one in Glossop, and have further ones planned in September and October including in Buxton this Friday (September 6).
We’ve taken up over 800 pieces of casework and received over 4,000 emails.
In parliament I have made my maiden speech talking about how proud I am to represent the most beautiful constituency in the country and raised questions with secretaries of state including my concerns about High Peak being an NHS Dental Desert.
And I have started delivering on my general election pledges. Working in partnership with Labour Mayors Andy Burnham and Claire Ward to deliver free bus travel for High Peak students going to college in Greater Manchester.
So, a huge amount done but there is lots more to come. I’m pleased to announce that my High Peak office will be located on the high street in Chapel-en-le-Frith, providing a base where my staff and I can meet with constituents.
While the premises are currently undergoing some necessary work, I will share more details soon.