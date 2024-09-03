Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Since being elected just a few short weeks ago, I’ve been truly overwhelmed by the warm welcome I’ve received as the new MP from the people of High Peak, writes Jon Pearce.

​I have been inundated with well wishes, requests for assistance and the numerous invitations to visit local groups.

Having never stood for parliament before I was not sure what to expect. Most people assume that when you start as an MP you have an office and staff ready to go when you arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality is for the first few weeks all I had was a pass to get into Parliament and a laptop.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce.

The best analogy I can give is that it is like starting a small business from scratch but with the order book of a multinational business with emails and work pouring in.

That is why I am so proud of everything we have already achieved in such a brief period of time.

I have built from scratch a dedicated staff team of talented local people to support the residents of High Peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have visited 24 organisations, community groups, and businesses, attended meetings with key stakeholders, including the local councils and the National Park Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”In Parliament I have made my maiden speech, talking about how proud I am to represent the most beautiful constituency in the country, and raised questions with secretaries of state including my concerns about High Peak being an NHS dental desert”, says Jon Pearce MP.

In addition to that I have already held two surgeries, one in Chapel-en-le-Frith and one in Glossop, and have further ones planned in September and October including in Buxton this Friday (September 6).

We’ve taken up over 800 pieces of casework and received over 4,000 emails.

In parliament I have made my maiden speech talking about how proud I am to represent the most beautiful constituency in the country and raised questions with secretaries of state including my concerns about High Peak being an NHS Dental Desert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I have started delivering on my general election pledges. Working in partnership with Labour Mayors Andy Burnham and Claire Ward to deliver free bus travel for High Peak students going to college in Greater Manchester.

So, a huge amount done but there is lots more to come. I’m pleased to announce that my High Peak office will be located on the high street in Chapel-en-le-Frith, providing a base where my staff and I can meet with constituents.

While the premises are currently undergoing some necessary work, I will share more details soon.