Guest Column: Inevitable end is in sight for the so-called Glorious Twelfth

5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma. It affects people of all ages and, although children with asthma can grow out of it, many have it for life.

Getting a diagnosis

If you think you have asthma, you should visit your GP to get it checked out. There are other conditions with similar symptoms and so your GP or asthma nurse will carry out a number of tests to make a diagnosis. These can include peak flow and spirometry tests. They will also discuss your symptoms, family history and what may be triggering your asthma. All of this information helps them form a diagnosis and decide on the right treatment for you.

What are asthma ‘triggers’?

If you have asthma, your airways are inflamed and sensitive to ‘triggers’.

Common asthma triggers include:

Allergies (to dust mites; animal fur; pollen)

Smoke; pollution and cold air

Infections like colds or flu

Identifying and avoiding these triggers can help keep asthma symptoms under control.

Using inhalers to control asthma

If you are diagnosed with asthma, you are likely to be prescribed an inhaler to help control your symptoms and avoid asthma attacks. Inhalers are the best treatment as they get the medicine straight to your airways where you need it. You will usually be given a preventer and a reliever inhaler.

Preventer inhalers prevent swelling and inflammation of the airways and so if you come across any of your asthma triggers, this inhaler will help prevent an asthma attack. It is really important you take your preventer inhaler every day as prescribed by your doctor.

Reliever inhalers relieve asthma symptoms such as breathlessness and a tight chest. If your asthma is being kept under control by your preventer inhaler, you shouldn’t have to use your reliever inhaler very often. If you find you are using it three of more times a week, arrange an appointment to see your GP or asthma nurse as you may need to review or change your preventer medication. It is important you carry your reliever inhaler with you everywhere.

Spacer devices are empty tubes that slot onto the mouthpiece of your inhaler at one end and you use a mouthpiece or mask at the other end. They help you get the best from your asthma medicine if you are using a metered dose inhaler. They are recommended for all children using inhalers and many adults also find they really help them use their inhalers more efficiently to get the medicine straight to the lungs.

Other ways to help control your asthma

As well as taking your asthma medicines, there are a lot of other things you can do to help your condition. Breathing exercises can help, as can giving up smoking and losing weight. Avoiding your asthma triggers as much as you can will avoid attacks.

Asthma action plans can help you look after your asthma. You fill it in with your GP or asthma nurse so it’s personal to you. It includes which medicines you take every day to prevent symptoms and cut your risk of an asthma attack, what to do if your symptoms get worse and the emergency action to take if you are having an asthma attack.

It is also important to get your Covid-19 vaccine and also the annual flu vaccination when offered. Colds and flu can be triggers for many asthma sufferers and people with asthma risk becoming seriously ill if they catch coronavirus.

How can your community pharmacy help?

As well as dispensing your asthma medication, your local pharmacist can advise you on correct storage and also the right way to use your inhaler. Good inhaler technique will really help with managing your asthma and your pharmacist can demonstrate this and check you are using yours correctly.

Pharmacists can also give you information and signpost you to services that can help you lose weight or give up smoking. Every pharmacy has a health champion who will be able to help you make lifestyle changes that will improve your health and your asthma.