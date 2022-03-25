Making the best use of the lengthening days is a bonus and, providing the weather stays fair, it can be a brilliant gardening month.

In addition to dead-heading spring bulbs, now is the time to get planting so why not think about one or two new additions to your garden that will make you feel really happy.

A survey carried out at the Chelsea Flower Show identified the top three plants in the UK that are most likely to put a smile on your face are lily of the valley, sweet pea and jasmine - so they might make good additions to your garden this year.

Sara Milne, gardening columnist.

Lily of the valley can be planted in borders or underneath a tree and they are very low maintenance and easy to grow. They make good ground cover for shady spots and are beautifully fragrant with creamy white bell-shaped nodding flowers.

Sweet pea - available in a huge variety of bright and pastel colours with frilly, delicate and often sweetly fragrant flower heads. They work well in a sunny or partially shaded area in fertile well-drained soil.

Climbing jasmine can be highly scented, with varieties that flower in summer and and winter.

All produce pretty flowers and are fairly easy to grow against walls or up trellis.

Lily of the valley.

If you are growing your own veg then now is a good time to start sowing tomatoes, so you can enjoy them throughout the summer. To grow tomatoes successfully, you need rich, fertile soil or peat-free potting compost, and a good sunny, sheltered spot. Water regularly and feed regularly once the plants start to flower.

Tomatoes are split into two main growing types - bush and cordon.

Bush types are usually planted in containers and their stems trail around the edge. Cordon types are trained to grow tall and are supported by a cane or stake and will require pinching out.

Growing tomatoes from seed is best done under cover, into seed trays, then when the seedlings get to 2-3cm tall transplant to small 5cm pots. Keep potting on as they grow in size. They can be planted outside with cane supports once the last frosts have gone, so around May time.

For best results, choose trusted varieties like Gardener's Delight, Money Maker or Sweet Olive.

As usual, April really kick starts the gardening season. As the RHS says … spring is finally in evidence as daffodils and flowering trees start to bloom.

Expect the inevitable April showers this month but with sunny days too, when you can turn your attention to the lawn.

It's an exciting month, with indoor-sown seeds well into growth, and it's also time to start sowing outdoors. Just watch out for frosts.

The top three jobs for April are: sow hardy annuals, herbs and wildflower seed outside; protect fruit blossoms from late frost; and tie in climbing and rambling roses.