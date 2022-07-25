If you are planning a trip away from home, then a little thought before you go and some tender loving care when you return will be enough to make sure your garden survives the summer.

Try and arrange to have your containers and baskets watered, or set up a system that can supply water on a regular basis to your tubs and baskets.

Move any baskets and containers out of full sun to a position where they are shaded at the height of the day.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Milne, gardening columnist.

Stand terracotta pots on gravel trays topped up with water, so the pots can gradually absorb the reservoir of liquid or alternatively make a few holes in the lid of a plastic water bottle, cut off the bottom of the bottle, turn upside down into the plant compost and then fill with water (which slowly drips into the soil).

You can apply the same watering principles to your veg patch as well. August (and September) is a month of gathering, harvesting, bottling and jam making for all ‘Grow Your Own’ gardeners. However, if the weather remains good in some areas you can still sow quick maturing salad crops such as lettuce, radish, rocket and chicory.

Create your very own ‘moveable’ salad patch by planting them in troughs and containers. Cherry tomatoes from the vine, sweetcorn on the barbeque, a warm salad of tender green beans and a home grown side salad … with some flowers for the table picked from the garden - lovely!

A sweetly fragrant plant that works well as a cut flower but can also be used to attract wildlife such as bees and insects into the garden is Phlox. Flowering in mid summer through to the end of the autumn, Phlox is a superb hardy herbaceous perennial originally from North America, with scented star-shaped pink, white and purple/blue flowers.

Flowering in mid summer through to the end of the autumn, Phlox is a superb hardy herbaceous perennial.

It is the ideal border plant, often used in cottage gardens, but is also good as a cut flower and can grow quite tall so may need some support.

Phlox likes a well nourished soil that has been enriched with rotted compost or manure and prefers full sun although it can tolerate partial shade. In late autumn cut the stems right down to the base and then mulch in early spring.

August is usually one of the hottest months of the year - making watering essential - but other jobs for this month from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) include...

Deadhead flowering plants regularly.

Water - particularly containers and new plants - preferably with grey recycled water or stored rainwater.

Collect seeds from favourite plants.

Harvest home grown vegetables as they become ready.

Keep ponds and water features topped up.

Look after the lawn.