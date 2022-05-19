As part of that enjoyment, sit back and have a think about how you can do your bit for the environment by employing basic organic gardening principles to make your gardening experience even greener.

Organic gardening is all about gardening in a natural holistic way. By working with nature your garden can protect itself and plants will thrive with minimal intervention. Here are some simple tips to help you garden in a more environmentally-friendly way:

Get into compost

Sara Milne, gardening columnist, gives readers some environmentally-friendly gardening tips.

Feeding the soil is the key to success and homemade compost is free. Fill compost bins with a mix of green and brown material and turn it regularly. You can use it as mulch after about a year.

Keep on top of weeds

The trick is not to let weeds grow too big as they can quickly take over a garden. If you regularly hoe or pick them out at the seedling stage it’s an easy task, but if you let them get established – with large tap roots such as dandelions – then weeding becomes a major chore.

Grow in raised beds

Try using raised beds instead of planting direct into the soil. They are easier to manage and keep weed-free.

Grow companion plants

The theory behind companion planting is that certain plants may help each other take up nutrients, improve pest resistance or attract pollinators. So by planting onions with carrots you can ward off carrot root fly; cabbages and lettuces planted among beans will benefit from the nitrogen fixed in the soil by the beans’ roots; and planting garlic with roses can help to repel rose pests.

Watch out for slugs and snails

You may struggle to grow seedlings without using some form of slug and snail control. Traditional slug pellets can be extremely harmful to wildlife, but organic pellets are a suitable wildlife-friendly alternative. Use copper tape around pots to deter them.

If growing your own veg, now is a good time to plant out your pumpkins. All the cucurbit family (pumpkins, squash, cucumbers) need heat to survive and thrive. Now the nights are warming up, overnight temperatures aren’t that low so it’s a good growing environment.

All pumpkins and squashes need lots of water, lots of nutrients and lots of sun. For a bumper harvest, use a fertile soil enriched with well-rotted manure or compost when planting out. If you are limited for space, try training your plant into a circle. As it starts to trail, gently pin down the stem with pegs and grow it into a spiral – making sure you mark the middle of the plant with a stick so you know where to water.

June 21 is the longest day of the year, and the extra light and warmth encourages the garden to put on an exuberant burst of growth.

But this extra light and warmth also means weeds will sprout up from seemingly nowhere. Keep on top of them by hoeing regularly in dry conditions.