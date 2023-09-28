Gardening column: Autumn is a vital time to start preparing your garden for the spring

Autumn is now definitely here and there is a chill in the air. But, it’s a beautiful time of year with the trees changing colour and the first fall of leaves, writes gardening columnist Sara Milne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s also time to start preparing for spring – whether planting new trees and shrubs before the ground gets too hard, or choosing your bulb selection for a colourful start to the new gardening season.

In autumn, find bags of mixed daffodil bulbs in supermarkets and DIY stores that come in all shapes and sizes, although most will be the large, bright yellow trumpet type.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price is always a good indicator of how easy a bulb it to grow - the cheaper it is, the easier it is to grow.

Gardening columnist Sara Milne.

So, my thrifty tip for the month is … buy yourself some big bags of daffs when doing your weekly supermarket shop. Daffodil bulbs will grow pretty much anywhere, even in lawns where you can plant them in great drifts and mow them away by the time you want to sit out in the sun.

The best way to work out how deep to plant a bulb is to dig down about two to three times the depth of the bulb. Because bulbs have developed over centuries, they can grow in just about anywhere in the garden from densely shaded areas through to arid gravel patches.

Other plants offering brilliant garden colour, but this time in autumn, are Japanese maples. These compact trees and shrubs are ideal for even the smallest of gardens as they never grow too tall.

Advertisement

Maturing into small trees and shrubs, often wider than they are high, their elegant beauty also makes them great for containers. Some offer finely dissected, lacy leaves or foliage coloured red, gold or fresh green through summer before firing up their autumn palette.

The vibrant colours of acer japonicum vitifolium.

Advertisement

Japanese maples are best in sun or partial shade, sheltered from strong winds and all are hardy. They should be planted outside during November to February and like moist, free-draining, soil.

There are hundreds of Japanese maples to choose from but favourites include Acer japonicum ‘Vitifolium’ – a large shrub or small tree with deeply lobed green leaves that turn crimson, purple,

orange; and Acer palmatum ‘Sango-kaku’, an upright tree with coral-red bark and foliage that matures to yellow.

Advertisement

If you grow your own veg, plant onions and garlic bulbs this month. If you want a crop of garlic for early summer then plant individual cloves in late October. You can start them off in modular seed trays or pots, planting one clove per cell or pot and protecting them from winter weather by placing in a sheltered spot outside.

Growing garlic from supermarket bulbs can be disappointing, so for best results go for named varieties from garden centres or mail order suppliers. Planting straight into a prepared bed is easy - you simply break up the garlic bulb into cloves, plant the cloves 2cm below the soil surface with the flatter end facing downward and allow 15cm between cloves and 30cm between rows.

Advertisement