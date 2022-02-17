We kicked things off by highlighting the Wheels to Work programme, providing bicycles, e-bikes and mopeds to help people access work, education and training.

Jamie Harris had been struggling to find work as his transport options were so limited.

He spoke openly about the obstacles he’d faced, namely problematic public transport links from his village, and how joining the scheme had enabled him to overcome these challenges to gain a kickstart placement at Chatsworth which has since led to a permanent position.

Guest columnist George White from Matlock-based Rural Action Derbyshire.

We covered the issue of energy and the struggles some rural households have with accessing affordable heating oil and how our community oil buying scheme collectively saves members tens of thousands of pounds per year.

In Matlock, we headed to the Hurst Farm Social Club, who opened a Community Pantry in October last year. The volunteers there provide affordable food to those struggling with the increasing cost of living.

Finally, we finished off a busy day by heading over to Tansley Village Hall, a long-running social hub for the community.

Lights, camera, action!

Our village halls advisor, Helena Stubbs, spoke passionately about the importance of these community buildings, which often provide the only place for many to meet, socialise and exercise.

When finished the video will be available so more people can discover the innovative and important work we get up to day-to-day.

With the generous support of people like you, we can continue to act as a pillar of support for rural communities across rural Derbyshire, and expand our services to even more beneficiaries in the future.

The events team pictured at Hurst Farm estate in Matlock.

