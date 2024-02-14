Column: We want more male victims and survivors of sexual abuse to access our support
The research revealed that a key barrier was the perception held by many that unwanted sexual experiences happen to and impact women, and not men.
It also found that delayed disclosure or non-disclosure can increase survivors’ isolation and susceptibility to mental health problems and even suicide.
SV2 (originally known as Derbyshire Rape Crisis) supports victims and survivors of sexual abuse and their families to inform, support, protect and empower them.
SV2 also works to prevent and raise awareness of rape and sexual abuse and their effects through training and education programmes across the county.
We support all genders of any age, regardless of when their experience of sexual abuse occurred and whether they have reported the crime to police or not.
Between March 2022 and March 2023, our charity supported 955 children, young people and adults through a range of services including ISVA support through the criminal justice
system, counselling and therapy.
Around 10 per cent of referrals were male – compared with the national average of 20 per cent; and 13 per cent of people supported through the criminal justice system by SV2 last year were male.
The sad reality is that these figures do not reflect what is actually happening to men across our county.
It is clear that there are physical and psychological impacts of sexual abuse and sexual violence for both genders. However, research indicates that the impact on males can be
exacerbated due to societal expectations of masculinity and male behaviour.
This means that many men do not report or seek help for sexual abuse and sexual violence – whether recent or historic.
SV2 has recently gained official and independent accreditation for our work to support male victims and survivors – paving the way for the charity to help more people across the county.
Having gained this official recognition for the quality of our work, I hope that it will encourage more male victims and survivors of sexual abuse – whenever that abuse took place – to contact us and access the support and therapeutic services that they need to move forward with their lives.
For more information about SV2 and the services it offers in Derbyshire, please visit https://www.sv2.org.uk/
