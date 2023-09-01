Column: We can all still make a difference at an individual level to help our planet's future

​As I write, the weather is fine. There’s even a hint of sun promised for this afternoon. This summer, though, hasn’t been typical for weather in Derbyshire, or even the rest of the UK - you might even have been tempted to put on the central heating at times, writes Bishop of Derby, the Rt Rev Libby Lane.

​For many of us, it’s been disappointing to have grey skies and rain disrupt a holiday barbecues,

for others the erratic conditions have also impacted livelihoods by putting off visitors to our

local festivals or causing problems for farmers gathering in the harvest.

Further afield, your summer holiday might have been affected by the heatwave sparking terrible fires in Rhodes or freak storms and flash flooding in Germany and northern Italy, with some places pummelled with hailstones larger than golf balls.

Around the world, we’ve seen the terrible and growing consequences of climate change.

Even in temperate Derbyshire, we’ve seen major flooding as rivers burst their banks and wildfires scorch their way across our county during the past few years. What’s more, experts are predicting worse to come. Is it too late to do anything?

As individuals, the scale of this worldwide problem can make us feel overwhelmed and powerless.

Nevertheless, I believe we can all still make a difference at an individual level and that by doing something we can avoid hopelessness.

The idea behind ‘the butterfly effect’ is that by making a small change we cause a ripple that can have a big effect further down the line.

If thousands or millions of us change our habits - by walking instead of using the car, by buying seasonal, locally produced food, or by turning our heating down just one degree and putting on a jumper - then we can have a big impact.

So, whether you’re sitting out enjoying some sunshine, or searching for the welly boots for another soggy dog walk, I hope you will join me this month in thinking of one action or lifestyle choice to change to help save our planet.

Making small changes is easier when we work side by side and encourage each other along the way.

Of course, we still need to push our government and our institutions to make big-scale changes too.

The Church of England is committed to a target of reaching ‘net zero carbon’ by 2030.

In Derbyshire, our local churches are making more and more effort to protect the environment

and tackle the climate crisis, including by better management of our land.

We have a lot to learn from those in our county with long experience: farmers and estate managers have been investing in thoughtful stewardship of our environment for decades, looking after woodland, providing natural flood defences, maintaining hedgerows and increasing

biodiversity.

We should not forget either that the difficulties we face are but a shadow of the devastation

climate change is already having in other places across the world.

These are often places that currently carry most of the cost even though they have caused little of the problem.

It is in our interests to support these nations and support their efforts to combat climate

change.

These are not problems in far away places that have little to do with us - their problems today are our problems tomorrow.

The displacement of millions of people will cause migration on an unprecedented scale with severe consequences across the world.

For our part, the Diocese of Derby is building links with a diocese in Burundi, one of the very

poorest countries in the world.

Burundi is facing significant impact from climate change which compounds the extreme poverty of its people.

My ‘Bishop’s Harvest Appeal’ this year aims to raise £10,000 to fund a reforestation project on hillsides to prevent disaster flooding and mudslides and we will aim to do more in the years ahead.

A dismal summer may have us longing for a little sunshine but we can’t take a holiday from