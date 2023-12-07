At the Derbyshire Peak District Oddfellows, we’d like to urge people to keep meeting up with friends as we head into winter, despite the ongoing cost-of-living challenges, writes the group’s social organiser Trudy Ford.

Our friendship society, which is mostly made up of older and retired members based in and around Derbyshire, recognises the importance of staying social and the positive impact it has on physical and mental wellbeing.

Friendship is important during difficult times, and especially important during the winter months when we tend to retreat into our homes and mix less.

Last winter was hard on people’s pockets and wellbeing. Struggles around the increased cost of living meant many had to make significant cutbacks.

At the Oddfellows, we believe friendship is an essential, particularly when times are tough and during winter when we can feel more isolated.

Company provides comfort and support, and has to be prioritised. A good chat can bring light relief and help ease worries, and being able to share a problem might offer a new perspective.

We’d also like to remind people that socialising doesn’t need to be expensive. When you’re stretched financially, you’ve no choice but to look at how you can spend less.

But it’s not where you get together that matters, just that you’re getting together – whether that’s meeting up in the park with a flask, at each other’s homes or in the local library.

With our group meet-ups, we make sure that there are as few barriers to friendship as possible and we make them as affordable and accessible as we can.

Our upcoming events, which are open to all to try, include our festive coffee morning on December 20 at the Quaker Meeting House, which only costs £1.50 and includes a cuppa and a festive cake. We have a walking group which will meet on December 15 for a good ramble in Derbyshire, followed by coffee and cake or lunch nearby.

Our walks are free to come along to, you just need to pay for anything you order to eat or drink afterwards. You can also join us for lunch at the Soulville Steakhouse in Chesterfield for lunch on December 18.

Mick, aged 68, has been a member at our branch for just over a year now. He said “I’ve got a great bunch of mates here at the Oddfellows. People who I can have a laugh with, but also who I know I can turn to if needs be. And it’s great knowing that I’ve always got something in my diary to look forward to that doesn’t cost the earth.”

Our society lists around 50 free online events on its website each month that are open to the public to attend.

The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies. Our members also have access to a wide range of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club.