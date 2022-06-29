Sarah was living in a small village on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border.

Her husband had grown up in the village and was a popular member of the community.

When she moved in with him, it wasn’t long before he started to comment on who she was socialising with and to make it difficult for her to see her family.

Emma Simpson, head of communication and administration at Rural Action Derbyshire.

Two children came along and she worked hard trying to keep the peace at home.

But when he started to ‘poke fun’ at her in front of the children, Sarah realised she had to find the courage and strength to leave.

She explained: “It took me ages to realise that my situation was domestic abuse.

"I just thought I wasn’t a very good wife and that I kept doing things wrong to upset him.

‘Help us to raise awareness of rural domestic abuse by becoming a volunteer champion’, writes Emma Simpson.

"Now I understand it better - I look back and I can see the pattern of his behaviour.

"I’ve been free for nearly two years and I am beginning to find myself again.

"It has been hard for the kids, but they are resilient - and as long as I am there to love them and keep them safe, then I know I’ve done the right thing for all of us.”

You can help us at Rural Action Derbyshire to raise awareness of rural domestic abuse by becoming a volunteer champion.

You would receive training and support to help raise awareness of the issues, signpost victims to the help that is available and challenge attitudes around some patriarchal family values.

All you need is to have a few hours a month to spread the word about our work.

We are looking for volunteers who can help us raise to awareness around the issue of rural domestic abuse.

The work would involve putting up posters and distributing leaflets, going along to community events, giving talks and maybe even running a social group or a coffee morning.

For more information about how you can help us with this issue, please feel free to contact Skye Peat at [email protected] or alternatively you go online and visit www.ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk/become-a-willow-project-champion.