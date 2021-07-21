Column: Very pleasing to hear legal satisfaction has hit new high despite Covid issues

Like all walks of life and professions there are good and bad in the legal world, but a recent survey, The Legal Services Consumer Panel tracker survey, found that consumer satisfaction with the service they received was 83 per cent this year, a new record in the ten years since the survey started.

It was based on surveys with 3,500 consumers, and what we have to take into consideration is, during this time, most meetings could only be carried out via telephone or video call due to the lockdown.

For all businesses, the astonishing developments since March of last year have tested the ingenuity of the human race in a way which hasn’t been seen in most of our lifetimes, so to hear how the law has responded is welcome in a year where so much news has been particularly difficult to palate.

Jonathan Corbishley is a legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law.

Being involved in the very sensitive area of family law, we have seen staff here in Derbyshire excel, but also have been impressed as our clients have adapted to a very strange landscape, dealing with complex emotive matters at such an uncertain time.

Unsurprisingly, the survey showed use of online services has more than doubled from 21 per cent in 2012 to 44 per cent in 2021, and during that time, 54% have accessed online services.

What we found particularly noteworthy is how reputation is such a huge a factor with 80 per cent of consumers citing it, with price, specialism, speed of delivery and locality/convenience also in the top five reasons for their legal choice.

Because law is an area you can’t get wrong, we have found that word of mouth is why many people come to us, and it makes so much sense as you can’t take chances with legal assistance. I’m sure all good lawyers throughout the land would wholeheartedly agree.

We believe all consumers need as much help in accessing legal services as possible, which means clarity on price, and explanations of the legal process they need help with always in a straightforward jargon free way.

We suspect, as things now get back to something resembling normal due to the wonderful rollout of the vaccine, we will see that the pandemic will have changed the provision of legal services, but hopefully it will be for the good of all.

The future for the reputation of good quality law certainly looks promising.

