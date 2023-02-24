Many of us donate generously to charity appeals for desperate people and families far away, but we can also make a difference locally and personally with even small, everyday gestures of support to people in need on our own doorstep, in the places we live and work.

‘Random acts of kindness day’ takes place annually - it’s a reminder to celebrate and promote those little selfless acts that we can all do to help someone else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Research has shown that helping others is not only good for them but is good for our own mental health - reducing stress and improving both our emotional wellbeing and our physical health.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby. Picture by David Vowles.

The pandemic highlighted how important and necessary it is to look out for each other.

I remember the impact that acts of kindness made in those early days of the pandemic when food or medicine was dropped at a neighbour’s doorstep, when loaves of bread were cautiously shared over garden fences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Small gestures can have a big impact. You never know how much it will mean to offer someone a lift to a hospital appointment, or ‘pay forward’ a cup of coffee at a café for a homeless person to pick up later.

Creating a culture of kindness starts in childhood. Children’s Mental Health Week was launched by the Princess of Wales with the theme ‘Let’s Connect’.

The Children’s Commissioner commented that research shows that friendship and trusted relationships are key to children’s wellbeing.

It's a habit and culture that has benefits throughout our lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As I write, major, new long-term studies have revealed that satisfying relationships with partners, relatives, friends and colleagues in middle age are linked to a lower risk of accumulating multiple long-term conditions in old age.

We have many wonderful unsung heroes in our community, for whom ‘random acts of kindness day’ is most days or even every day.

I’m sure you all know that person who picks up litter on the street, or has been running the Brownies.

Many of their good deeds are done away from the limelight, and they might prefer it that way. That doesn’t mean we should take them for granted, they are the glue that binds our communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know there are lots of people linked to our Derbyshire churches whose daily acts of kindness mean cups of tea are poured at toddler groups and that tins are organised in food banks.

We can all make a difference. Why not see what simple acts of kindness you can offer and at the same time, thank somebody you know who makes a difference in your community?

Their efforts may not be as dramatic or obviously urgent as digging through the night in freezing temperatures to save the life of a child buried in earthquake rubble but these quiet, unsung heroes are also important to the health of our communities - don’t let them go unrecognised or unnoticed.