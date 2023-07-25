While most are minor and resolve in a few days, some can lead to infections or allergic reactions.

Identifying insect bites and stings is relatively straightforward: you'll experience pain at the site of the bite or sting, accompanied by a small swollen lump.

Although the lump may appear red, this can be difficult to detect on darker skin tones.

Nick Hunter, chief officer, Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Most of the time you can treat bites and stings on your own. Start by inspecting the affected area and carefully removing the sting, tick or caterpillar hairs.

For bee, wasp, or hornet stings, gently brush or scrape the stinger sideways with a fingernail, then cleanse the area with soap and water.

Ticks can be removed using tweezers, ensuring a close grip on the tick as close to the skin as possible. Again, cleanse the area with soap and water or an antiseptic.

Some caterpillar hairs can also cause skin irritation. After carefully removing the caterpillar, rinse the skin with running water and allow it to dry.

Using sticky tape remove any remaining hairs, and wash your clothes at a high temperature to remove any lingering hairs.

Once you've successfully removed the insect or tick and cleaned the area, consider applying an ice pack or a clean cloth soaked in cold water to reduce swelling. Pain relievers like ibuprofen and paracetamol can help manage discomfort.

While antihistamines and hydrocortisone can be effective in reducing itching and swelling, they should not be used for caterpillar hairs.

If you're uncertain about which treatments to use, don't hesitate to consult your local community pharmacy team for advice.

If you notice a large area surrounding the bite becoming hard, red, and swollen, it may be an infection.

Some community pharmacists can now also offer treatment for infected bites and stings and prescribe antibiotics if required.

If you have any concerns about a bite or sting or suspect an allergic reaction in yourself or someone with you, you can also contact NHS 111 for advice. Online at 111.nhs.uk is typically quicker, or you can call 111.

It's also important to contact NHS 111 if you experience the following: you were stung in the mouth, throat, or near your eyes; you experience stomach pains and vomiting; you feel dizzy or light-headed; you have a temperature and swollen glands; you were stung multiple times; or if you've previously had a serious reaction to a bite or sting.

While severe reactions to bites and stings are rare, it's crucial to act swiftly if you or someone with you experiences wheezing, tightness in the chest or throat, difficulty breathing or speaking, or swelling in the mouth, lips, tongue, or throat.

In such cases, dial emergency services at 999 immediately.

Over the summer months, there are more stinging and biting insects and ticks out there, but for most people these are an irritation rather than a serious health issue.

Keeping a few items in your house, car or taking them on holiday as part of your first aid kit means you’re ready to deal with them when they happen.

