Taking control of your own health and wellbeing will help you handle any winter bugs or injuries that come along.

Keep warm

Cold weather can make some health conditions worse, particularly if you’re aged 65 or over, or have a long-term health condition.

Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Babies and children are also at risk from cold weather, as are people with disabilities, pregnant women and people with mental health conditions.

Keeping warm when it’s colder helps prevent illnesses such as colds and flu as well as more serious health problems like depression and pneumonia.

It is recommended you heat your home to a temperature that’s comfortable to you. Ideally this should be at least 18 degrees Celsius in the rooms you regularly use, like your bedroom and living area.

If you are struggling to heat your home due to rising energy bills, your local councils can help you with advice and information. They are also providing warm places across the city and county.

Derbyshire County Council: www.derbyshire.gov.uk

Derby City Council: https://www.derby.gov.uk/

Get your prescription medicines early

GP practices and many pharmacies close at weekends and on Bank Holidays. Check you have enough prescription medicines to cover the Christmas period and make sure you get your prescription medicines early to allow for these closures.

Stock up on winter medicines

Now is the time to stock up on over-the-counter medicines to help treat and relieve winter illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu and sickness bugs. Your local community pharmacy has a range of products in stock and can advise which are the most suitable for you and your family.

Get your Covid-19 and flu vaccinations

Getting vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 reduces the chances of you catching it and the severity if you do. It also reduces the chances of you passing it to friends and family who are more vulnerable to these illnesses.

The effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine wears off after time which is why people most at risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19 are offered boosters.

For your Covid-19 vaccination visit: www.nhs.uk or call 119 where you can book or find a walk-in vaccination site.

If you are eligible, you can also receive a flu vaccination free from either your community pharmacy or GP.

If you do get ill or injured

If you feel unwell and are aged over 65, have a long-term health condition, are pregnant or your child becomes ill, please get medical advice as soon as you can from:

Your local pharmacy Your GP NHS 111 online

If you are not in these groups but need urgent medical advice and your GP surgery is closed, go to www.nhs.111.uk first. NHS 111 can then refer you to the best healthcare services in your area for treatment.

With minor illness you can also visit your community pharmacy.

If the illness or injury is life-threatening, always call 999.

All our community pharmacists are there to help and support you over the festive period and we wish you a happy, healthy holidays!