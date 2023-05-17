Sunburn

Exposure to the sun can cause sunburn which as well as being painful, can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Sunburn doesn’t just happen when you are abroad, you can get sunburnt in the UK and children are more at risk than most adults.

To avoid them getting burnt, make sure your child spends more time in the shade between 11am and 3pm, covers up, wears a sun hat and sunglasses and uses at least a factor 30 sunscreen.

Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Sunscreen should be applied before going out and reapplied regularly, about every two hours, and after swimming. In the summer term, make sure your child takes a hat and sunscreen to school – or applies it before they leave.

Children under six-months-old should be kept out of direct sunlight.

If your child does get sunburn, use an after-sun cream and, if it is painful, children’s paracetamol or ibuprofen can help. Make sure your child stays out of the sun until it is completely healed.

Dehydration

‘Summer can cause allergies, including hay fever. Your community pharmacy team can advise on antihistamines suitable for children to reduce itchy eyes and sneezing’, says columnist Dr Tania Cork.

Children can easily become dehydrated in hotter weather, causing headaches, dizziness and tiredness. This can be prevented by drinking water and including fruit and salad in their meals, which contain a high percentage of water.

Avoid sugary and fizzy drinks as these can cause tooth decay.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Young children and babies can also get unwell in the heat and are particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

These can result in a fever, headaches and dehydration. Keeping them in the shade and drinking fluids will help prevent this. Cool baths at bed time and playing in paddling pools can also help.

For more information about keeping children and babies safe in the heat, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/baby/first-aid-and-safety/safety/safety-in-the-sun/.

Insect bites and stings

Mosquitos, wasps and other insects are more common in summer and bites and stings can cause itching and swelling and are often painful.

Most are not serious and you will get better within hours or days. You can reduce the chances of getting stung by covering up exposed skin, remain calm around bees, wasps and hornets and wear shoes outdoors.

Insect bites and stings will usually cause a red, swollen lump on the skin. Some people will have a mild allergic reaction where the area around the bite or sting can become red and painful. This will usually go down in a week.

If your child is bitten or stung, remove the sting and wash the area with soap and water. Use a cold compress, like a wet flannel, on the area for about ten minutes to help reduce swelling.

If the itching or redness continues, your community pharmacist can provide antihistamines.

If the bite or sting doesn’t improve, becomes infected or the sting is near the mouth or eyes, get help from your GP, pharmacist or contact NHS 111.

Allergies

Summer can cause allergies, including hay fever. Summer allergies can also worsen the symptoms of asthma.

There are ways to reduce the symptoms of hay fever in both children and adults, including applying Vaseline around the nostrils to trap pollen, wearing wraparound sunglasses and changing your child’s clothes when they come in.

Your community pharmacy team can advise on antihistamines suitable for children to reduce itchy eyes and sneezing.

Where to go for help, advice and treatment this summer

If you are a parent or carer, make sure you are prepared by keeping some medications and items such as plasters and antiseptic wipes, at home – or in your car or luggage if you are going on holiday.

These, and complete first aid kits, are available from your community pharmacy. If you want help deciding what to include, speak to one of the pharmacy team.

Your pharmacy team can also provide advice about any of the conditions we have mentioned.

NHS 111 (online: 111.NHS.uk or call: 111) can also provide advice and signpost you to the most appropriate healthcare service. In some cases, they will make an appointment for you.

It’s always best to find out which is the best healthcare service to use to ensure your child is seen quickly.

