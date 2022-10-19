Column: Time is right to get a flu jab that protects you and your family
With autumn definitely here, it’s time to get your flu jab booked, writes Tania Cork, chief officer at Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.
The flu vaccination is available every year through the NHS for people at risk of getting seriously ill from flu. It gives you the best protection against the disease and stops it spreading to other people who may be at risk of serious health problems if they catch it.
The best time to get the jab is early autumn or early winter before flu starts to spread, but you can have it later in the season.
If you are eligible to receive yours free through the NHS you can get this at either your GP or local community pharmacy.
Why should I get a flu jab?
Every winter there is a rise in flu cases. Getting vaccinated for flu protects you and also friends, family and loved ones who may be more vulnerable to these illnesses.
Who is eligible for a flu jab from the NHS?
The flu vaccine is available free on the NHS to people who: Are aged 65 or over (including if you will be 65 by 31 March 2023); Have certain health conditions; Are pregnant; Are in long-stay residential care; Receive a carer’s allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick
Live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis); Are frontline health or social care workers
People aged 50 years old or over, who do not have a long-term health condition, will also be able to have the jab from mid-October, after it has been offered to the at-risk groups listed above.
Where can I get my flu jab?
If you are entitled to a flu vaccination on the NHS, you can get it at your GP surgery, local pharmacy, midwifery service if you are pregnant, or at a scheduled hospital appointment.
Many community pharmacies are open evenings and weekends, enabling you to get your jab locally at a time that works for you.
If you have questions about the vaccine, you can also discuss these with your pharmacist.
And, if you do choose to have your vaccination at your local pharmacy, you do not have to tell the GP surgery – this will be done for you.
This vaccination is our best defence against flu, but please pop into your local pharmacy if you do have questions or concerns. We are always available to listen and offer informed advice.
We have also created a short animation about the flu vaccination and you can view this at https://youtu.be/ooypruftWuc.