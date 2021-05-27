Column: This new free scheme could give you vital breathing space as you tackle debts

Roger Naden, Citizens Advice Derbyshire Districts.

On May 4, a new, free scheme was launched called Breathing Space, which is designed to help people with debt problems. Once set up, it offers people up to 60 days of protection from enforcement and additional fees and charges relating to their debts.

The idea of a breathing space is to give people time to work towards a long-term debt option.

During the 60 days, you will provide information to your debt adviser who will look at eligibility and whether the scheme will be a good idea for you. To be eligible, you need to have at least one qualifying debt and be resident in England or Wales and not already be in a Debt Relief order or IVA.

If you are losing sleep worrying about debt and think this scheme may give you the time you need to look at your debt options without the pressure of creditors chasing you, contact 0808 278 7954.

Qualifying debts are arrears on essential bills such as council tax, rent and utility bills and also non-priority debts like credit cards, loans, benefit overpayments etc.

Some debts cannot be included, these include magistrates court fines, child maintenance arrears, student loans, and fraudulent debts.

Once you are confirmed as eligible, and have decided the scheme would be useful, your debt adviser will add you onto it and your creditors will be told not to contact you to chase payments.

You should continue to pay your ongoing household bills while you work towards a debt solution. You must continue to work with your debt adviser throughout breathing space so that, at the end of the 60 days you are already moving towards a solution.

After your breathing space ends, your creditors are allowed to start contacting you again and take further action to collect your debts. Any action paused as a result of breathing space may resume, which is why you need to have a plan in place by then with your adviser.

If you are losing sleep worrying about debt and think this scheme may give you time you need to look at debt options without the pressure of creditors chasing you, contact 0808 2787954 and book an appointment with a money adviser.