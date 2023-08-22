​The NHS Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS) enables you to get a same day appointment with a community pharmacist for a minor illness or an urgent supply of a regular medicine as an alternative to attending your GP practice or urgent care service, writes Nick Hunter, chief officer for Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

As access to pharmacies is usually easier due to their location and longer opening hours, they provide a more convenient treatment option closer to home.

You can access this service by calling 111 or online (111.nhs.uk) where a referral to a pharmacy convenient to you can be made.

The pharmacist will then call you to discuss your symptoms or medication supply requirements.

They can usually support patients over the phone; however, they may also ask you visit the pharmacy for a face-to-face consultation. The pharmacist will then determine the best advice and course of action.

In the case of minor ailments, advice and simple remedies you may already have at home are usually all that is required. However, if additional treatment is needed, the pharmacist will be able to advise on suitable medicines to purchase.

The CPCS service can also support you if you feel unwell or find you have run out of medication and are on holiday in England. You can do this by calling 111 or online 111.nhs.uk.

While we always encourage people to check they have enough prescription medicines before they go away, we know that sometimes people can run out. And if you become ill on holiday, you may find you are referred into the CPCS service to get treated locally.

GPs across England can also refer patients into the CPCS. However, unlike the service accessed via 111, referrals from general practice are for minor ailments only.

To access this service, patients will need to call their GP practice during their normal working hours.

After initial discussion with an appropriately trained member of practice staff, they may advise that your symptoms could be managed in a community pharmacy setting.

The practice can then make the referral, outlining your symptoms and any discussion had, to a community pharmacy convenient to you. In the first instance you will be advised to either contact the pharmacy by telephone or wait for the pharmacist to call you.

You will be given a timescale to call the pharmacy or when they will call you, but it will always be the same day.

Normally advice and guidance over the telephone is all that is required; however, the pharmacist

may ask you to attend the premises for further discussion and a consultation.