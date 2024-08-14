Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoplifting used to be seen as a serious crime that we all frowned upon while we were sampling the Woolworths pick ‘n’ mix and not noticing the hypocrisy. These days, shoplifting is part of the culture war, says comedian and author Steve N Allen.

It’s the crime that’s mentioned when people talk about two-tier policing, which you either think is real or isn’t, depending on which tier you’re on.

Police manage to arrest people tweeting about the riots but they won’t turn up to stop a shoplifter. If they focussed on stopping people taking things from shops, they’d eventually get those tweeters when they turn up to do some looting.

The shops are having to look for solutions themselves and Tesco might have cracked it.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

They’re bringing in sliding panels on the shelves so you can only get access to one item at a time. They won’t stop people shoplifting but it will stop the criminals emptying a shelf of its items.

Sometimes the thief will act like they’re on the gameshow Supermarket Sweep, only without the bit at the start where Dale asked them about a funny thing that happened to them once.

As a paying customer, I’d be fuming if I got there just after the wrong ‘un and therefore I couldn’t get my Frosties. With this new “Invisishield” technology, the shoplifter in front of you can only nick one pack.

There is a downside to this. The culture war debate will point out that, in some areas, if a perp takes less than £200 worth of goods, they won’t be prosecuted by the police. If they can only take one item at a time, there’s no way they will hit that.

Security experts say these panels should be used on items that are frequently targetted by criminals for thieving. They include coffee, laundry items, chocolate and deodorant. Now I am torn. I am not defending shoplifting but if more people had laundry items and deodorant I’d use public transport more.

I don’t know how easy it will be to shop. I always have my two-year-old son on the reins and the baby in her pram. Add to that the shopping basket in one hand and simply opening a spring-loaded door to a chiller cabinet turns into a Mr Bean style physical comedy sketch.

With a sliding panel in the way, I’ll end up leaving with an empty basket and a few broken fingers.

I suppose it would be easier to ask someone to go in and nick it for me. I would nick it myself but I am definitely on the wrong tier.

