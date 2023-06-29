We love to hear these answers, but we feel less joyful thinking about that bit of time where they’ve been missing out enjoying the wonderful extra dimension upping your social life can bring by joining a local hobby, community or friendship group.

Chatting with our members, being out of the practice of meeting new people and feeling uncertain about what to expect were some of the main reasons they procrastinated.

It’s understandable.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

Making friends as an older adult does feel different to schoolyard days.

You might think you haven’t got much to contribute to conversation, or that everyone has a full quota of friends already. On both fronts, this is not the case.

You have a unique story and take on things to share, and there is always room at the table for more people to join our friendly group.

If you’re delaying giving something new a try, my advice is to remove as much uncertainty as possible.

​’Give us a go. There’s nothing to lose. You never know, we could be your new favourite thing’, writes Trudy Ford. Pictured are members on a trip to Scarborough.

Take the first step and get in touch with the group’s organiser.

Ask them how it all works. Where do you park or where is the bus stop? What happens when you get there? How many people are expected and what are they like?

Event hosts are often well versed in helping newcomers to settle in. This is absolutely the case at Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

We've now got around 250 members in our local group, mostly retirees, and some meet up regularly in and around Chesterfield and across Derbyshire.

We get up to all sorts – walks, lunches, talks, coffee mornings.

There’s lots of perfect first-try events coming up.

A visit to The Heights of Abraham is on Thursday, July 6 and a coffee morning is on July 19 at our Saltergate office.

There are lots of other options too including our walking group, which meets twice each month.

Call me on 01246 273076 or 07933 626720 or email [email protected] and I can talk you through any of our events.

I can also send you our events diary or you can look us up at www.oddfellows.co.uk.

Give us a go. There’s nothing to lose.

You never know, we could be your new favourite thing.