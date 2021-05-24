Column: So important to increase awareness of type 2 diabetes across the area

There are 12.3 million people in the UK at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition where the insulin your pancreas makes cannot work properly or your pancreas cannot make enough insulin. This means your blood glucose, or sugar, levels keep rising.

Preventing and managing type 2 diabetes is particularly relevant as people living with diabetes face a significantly higher risk of dying with Covid-19.

Anyone can develop type 2 diabetes but there are some groups at higher risk – men, people of South Asian or Black ethnicity, people who are overweight and people with a family history of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. The good news is that you can significantly reduce your risk by making small lifestyle changes including eating a healthy balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight and physically active.

What causes type 2 diabetes?

We all need something called insulin to live. It allows the glucose in our blood to enter our cells and fuel our bodies. When you have type 2 diabetes, your body still breaks down carbohydrates from your food and drink and turns it into glucose and the pancreas responds to this by producing insulin. But because the insulin can’t do its job in people with type 2 diabetes, blood sugar keeps rising. So, more insulin is released.

Can it be cured?

There is no cure for type 2 diabetes, but some people are able to control it. This means their blood sugar levels are healthy and they don’t need to take medication anymore. However, this does not work for everyone.

Signs and symptoms

When you have type 2 diabetes your body can’t get enough glucose into your cells, so a common symptom is feeling tired. Other symptoms include feeling thirsty, going to the toilet a lot and losing weight without trying to. Some people experience these symptoms but don’t think they are important so don’t seek help.

You can find out your risk by using the Diabetes UK Know Your Risk Score: https://riskscore.diabetes.org.uk/start. You will need a tape measure and some scales before you start.

If your score comes back as ‘at risk’ you can sign up to the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme. More information can be found at: https://www.derbyandderbyshireccg.nhs.uk/staywellderbyshire/healthier-you-programme/

This Derby and Derbyshire programme can help you to make changes to your lifestyle. It is aimed at people aged 18 and over who have been identified as being at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The nine-month programme covers topics such as healthy diets, appropriate exercise and weight management – all of which have been proven to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

For more information about type 2 diabetes, you can also visit: www.diabetes.org.uk/type-2-diabetes.