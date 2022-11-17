We want to share the support available on a national and local scale and encourage you to support Movember and your own health and that of the men you know.

So what is Movember? It is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health and exists to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives and.

To do this they are focused on three things – mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Tania Cork, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire

Life throws challenges at us all the time and sometimes these can leave us feeling overwhelmed and feeling like we can’t cope. This is when we need to reach out and get support.

If you have a friend who you think is struggling, talk to them and encourage them to share their feelings. It’s not always easy and they’ll probably tell you they’re ‘fine’, but keep asking.

If they really don’t want to talk to you, let them know you are there when they do.

According to figures from Movember, globally on average one man dies by suicide every minute of every day and three out of four suicides in the UK are by men.

By improving men’s mental health and helping men to connect socially, the risk of suicide can be reduced.

Part of this is about opening up and talking through problems and issues but it is also about knowing where to access services if opening up to friends and family seems too daunting.

Your local community pharmacy can help you find the right services for you, as can your GP. Community pharmacies are often open evenings and weekends and usually have a private consultation room where you can talk through your concerns.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 47,000 men diagnosed in England each year. More than 10,000 men die from prostate cancer in England each year.

Support is out there if you need it, says columnist Tania Cork.

Prostate cancer develops slowly and so there may be no signs for many years.

There is no single test for prostate cancer, or reliable screening programmes, and so men are encouraged to visit their GP if they experience any of these symptoms:

Needing to pee more frequently, often at night Needing to rush to the toilet Difficulty starting to pee and straining or taking a long time to pee Blood in urine or semen

If you do have these symptoms, it doesn’t mean you have cancer.

Testicular cancer is less common and tends to occur in men between 15 and 49 years of age. Symptoms include a painless lump or swelling in one of the testicles or a change in shape or texture.

If you notice any of these, see your GP. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to your GP you can go to your local sexual health clinic.

Only a small minority of lumps are cancerous. However if it is cancer, the sooner you are treated the better the chance you will be completely cured.

Where to go for help:

Mental Health:

For immediate help in a crisis, contact: NHS 111 on 111, Samaritans on 116 123.

In Derbyshire there is also a mental health crisis line open 24 hours a day, seven days a week: 0800 028 0077

Prostate cancer:

www.prostatecanceruk.org has information and access to support.

https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/prostate-cancer/symptoms to find out more about the symptoms

Testicular cancer:

https://www.testicularcanceruk.com/

For mental and physical health concerns, you can also go to www.nhs.uk, visit your community pharmacy or talk to your GP.

To support Movember, visit movember.com.

