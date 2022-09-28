We pray they may know the peace and comfort of Christ in the loss of their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

And through our own grieving, individually and collectively, we give thanks to God for her long life and her dedicated service to this nation and the Commonwealth.

After so many decades in public service, I expect we will each have a memory or image of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

Advertisement

She was no stranger to Derbyshire as she travelled the nation and the globe, and as she supported causes close to her heart, you may even have met her.

Her commitment to those seeking to help others was enormous – she was patron of hundreds charitable organisations.

Her Late Majesty’s personal faith was deep rooted and steadfast.

In her Christmas message of 2014, she said: “For me, the life of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, whose birth we celebrate today, is an inspiration and an anchor in my life. A role model of reconciliation and forgiveness, he stretched out his hands in love, acceptance and healing. Christ’s example has taught me to seek to respect and value all people of whatever faith or none.”

Advertisement

“The Queen’s commitment to those seeking to help others was enormous – she was patron of hundreds of charitable organisations,” writes The Right Rev Libby Lane.

Her Late Majesty’s strength of faith and her constant seeking to follow Christ through good times and bad in her own life, serves as a wonderful example to all of us at this difficult time.

I have a number of fond, personal memories of Her Late Majesty, from occasions public and personal.

I recall her charming, welcoming and gracious manner and the complete attention she afforded me during our times together.

Advertisement

I admired her lively engagement with issues facing the world, appreciated the interest she showed in me and my family, and valued the opportunity to reflect on our faith.

As we mourn and mark her passing, let us remember her always putting the interests of others ahead of her own and, in so doing, providing an outstanding example of Christian discipleship.

I pray we can take inspiration from her long life, well lived in the service of God and neighbour.

May Her Late Majesty rest in peace and rise in glory.

Advertisement

God save the King.