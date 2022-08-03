We agree that there can be many things that get in the way of making friends in adulthood.

Not knowing how to start or where to look can be one thing, as well as a lack of self-confidence, or in retirement it could be that you no longer have a workplace in which to meet people.

The great news is that this can change with a bit of positive thinking and courage to give something new a try.

Trudy Ford, social organiser at Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

It’s good to acknowledge your fears, but we can find ourselves in negative loops, dwelling repeatedly on our problems.

Try to concentrate on solutions instead.

Write down what you think might go wrong if you gave a new group a try and then jot down other possibilities and the best-case scenario.

Science shows us that 88 per cent of our worries never happen. So free your mind up to the more positive and realistic outcomes instead.

As well as thinking about what other people can do for you, think about what you can offer them.

Don’t ever consider yourself a burden on others.

If you’ve time to spare, there’s someone out there who’d appreciate sharing it with you.

Lots of people are in the same boat as you. Volunteering is also a great way to meet people.

As the social organiser for Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, which is a local friendship group, I help to organise regular events and activities for people to enjoy in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire.

We’ve some lovely events coming up that you’re more thanwelcome to come along to.

On Friday, August 12, at 6pm, we’re meeting at The Angel at Holmesfield to enjoy an evening meal together.

On Wednesday, August 17, at 11 am, we’ve a coffee morning at our Chesterfield Town Centre meeting space where we’ve speakers giving an entertaining talk about years gone by and ‘the things our mothers had’.

On Friday, September 2, at 10.30am, we’re off for an hour’s walk round Barlow, followed by a café stop.

It’s natural to feel nervous about trying something new, but we promise to put you at ease.

You can call me on 01246 273076 or email [email protected] and I can send you further details, or you can visit our website at www.oddfellows.co.uk.

We can’t wait to meet you.