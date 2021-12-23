It’s also a time for New Year’s resolutions and here are 12 – one a month – that will make your garden super diverse and environmentally friendly:

Use less plastic

Plant a tree

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Milne, gardening columnist

Start sowing seeds

Plant something for fun

Grow more veg

Go green and have a go at organic growing

Sara Milne talks in her latest column about how you can make your own pots using newspaper or toilet roll tubes.

Learn to relax and enjoy your garden

Be more water aware

Compost more of your garden waste

Welcome wildlife

Bring the outside in with houseplants

Look after your tools

First on the list is using less plastic. The biggest ‘bad boy’ in any gardener’s life is the plastic pot. There are non-plastic alternatives such as biodegradable pots made using materials like coir, wood chips, bamboo and rice husks.

You can also make your own pots using newspaper or toilet roll tubes. And now is a good time to make your own supplies of biodegradable pots so you have stock for the planting season in a couple of months.

If you’ve got a supply of old newspapers to hand simply roll a 15cm-wide strip of newspaper tightly around a glass tumbler, leaving 5cm beyond the bottom of the glass.

Fold the excess paper across the bottom, then press the glass down to flatten the pot’s base.

There is no need to fix your paper pot with tape, just slide it off the glass. When ready to plant, just fill with compost.

Taking good care of existing plastic is a good way to ensure you don’t have to keep buying it – so reuse any plant pots you have again and again for new seedlings, cuttings and plants. You can also reuse compost bags to store compost or turn leaves into leaf mould.

The added bonus of recycling or reusing items in the garden is that it also reduces cost – as does growing from seed rather than buying established plants.

Even in winter you can grow something from seed, you just need a seed tray and a window ledge, or small cold frame or greenhouse - whatever space and budgets allow.

For anyone growing their own veg, this month is great for sowing onions.

If you sow onions now it saves the expense of buying onion sets (small bulbs) later and you can have a much larger crop of onions in the summer.

Onions seeds do not have a long shelf life, so it’s best to buy new seeds each year.

Seeds will germinate between 16-21C one or two weeks after sowing. When large enough to handle, transplant to individual small pots and keep in a bright, frost-free place until April when they can be planted out.

Often the coldest month in the garden, there are still some things you can be doing to keep busy.

Now is a great time to plan for the coming gardening year and to order seeds and plants.