It’s also a great month for planting trees and shrubs and good planting needs good mulch.

With more autumn leaves around than a standard compost bin can deal with, you have the perfect material to hand. Leaves don’t need the heat of a compost to rot down; you can compost them by filling up bags with leaves to make really good garden mulch.

The best way is to fill biodegradable sacks, then place them somewhere in the garden where they will be rained on…and wait.

Come spring next year you will have a bag full of nutritious leaf mould compost.

If you’re planning to plant trees in the garden then do it now before the ground gets too hard or frozen whilst you can still position them in the soil they will thrive in.

They can tolerate acidic, chalky, sandy and clay soils and come in all shapes and sizes.

Trees can add structure to the landscape and garden and some make excellent hedges and screens whilst others are ideal as statement specimens. By planting trees you can reduce or improve your carbon footprint and generally enhance the environment.

If you have exotic fruit trees such as figs, apricots and pomegranates now is the time to insulate them so they can get through the winter.

If you are growing your own fruit and veg then now is also the time to plant new fruit trees and bushes.

Use horticultural fleece to cover the plant which will give protection from physical damage and, as it’s porous, will also let air flow around it which will help prevent rot setting in. Remove the protection in the spring.

If you are thinking of planting exotics then go for trusted varieties such as … Brown Turkey - the most reliable variety of fig producing a delicious, high quality, sugary and honey-like fig - it’s self-fertile, so you're assured of having a good crop; Moorpark is the most commonly grown apricot in the UK, with fragrant pink blossoms that appear in spring, followed by the leaves, then juicy fruit, ripening in August; and Provence is one of the hardiest pomegranates, it can tolerate temperatures down to -15ºC if grown in a sheltered spot and is also suitable for growing in pots, so can be moved undercover in autumn, to help ripen the fruits.

You can also dig over and weed vacant areas in your fruit and veg beds incorporating well-rotted organic matter.

Winter is on its way and, as the RHS, says: “Leaves are falling rapidly, and wind and rain are on the increase. Tender plants will need protecting from frost, gales and freezing rains.

"Move plants into the greenhouse, or into a sheltered spot, but if you can't, it is worth wrapping plants or pots.”