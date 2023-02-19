There are more than 200 community pharmacies in Derby and Derbyshire, says Tania Cork, chief officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Over the years, they have become an essential part of community life. But now the future is far from certain, at a time when many pharmacies are offering a range of services previously only available via a GP appointment. These include: New Medicines Service – providing support and advice on when and how to take new medicines and what to do if you experience side effects; Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS) – consultation with a pharmacist for minor illnesses and urgent supplies and medicines; Blood pressure checks and monitoring.

All our community pharmacies have health and wellbeing advisers too. They help people who want to improve their health by stopping smoking, exercising more or eating a healthier diet. They also share information about additional support and services available locally.

Guest columnist Dr Tania Cork

By providing these essential services on the high street, pharmacies have helped take the pressure off GP practices. Many are open evenings and weekends, offering a more convenient route for treating minor illnesses. And, as healthcare professionals, it has given us more opportunities to help the communities we work in to lead healthier lives.

Recently, we have seen supermarkets increase their prices on staples, such as bread and milk, to reflect the higher prices they have to pay.

For every medicine a pharmacy dispenses, they are reimbursed by a set fee by the Government when this medicine is given to a patient. While drug prices have gone up, the reimbursement from the Government hasn’t and now each time a pharmacy gives you a prescription medicine they do so at a loss.

So, it is increasingly difficult for pharmacies to stay afloat purely by dispensing medicines.

Pharmacies in Derbyshire are at risk of closure.

Offering other healthcare services will provide new income. This is a big change. To keep pharmacies financially stable during this period, the Government has been providing Transitional Funding. It was agreed at the outset that the funding would be phased out gradually. However, last month pharmacies were told it would stop completely on January 31, 2023.

Many pharmacies have suddenly been left with a big and unexpected gap in their budgets.

If no action is taken, there is a real risk that many pharmacies could close permanently because they are no longer viable. The network is so fragile that those which remain may be unable to cope with the additional patient demand.

More than 90 per cent of pharmacies’ income is from NHS contracts. However, this funding has also been cut by 25 per cent in real terms since 2015. Combined with a surge in staffing and other costs, the current situation is unsustainable.

The impact of losing community pharmacies will be greatest on those who cannot easily travel to the nearest pharmacy in a neighbouring village, town or city. The often necessary convenience of a local pharmacy on your high street will be gone.

A public campaign to save our pharmacies will be launching in the coming months – please back this so you don’t lose this valuable healthcare service on your high street.