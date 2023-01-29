The Court usually expects families to exhaust alternative dispute resolutions before taking matters to court, and mediation is a commonly used tool that is very effective in resolving matters.

Mediation is a good tool to use, where an independent party can help negotiate an agreement with both parents in the best interests of the child.

In some cases, children can be included in mediation where possible.

Guest columnist Sophie Haywood from Family Law Group.

Despite mediation being an important step in resolving matters, the reality of parenting through separating can remain daunting, but it is important to consider what it in the best interest of the children.

Tensions between separated parents can often run high. Organising school runs, clubs, playdates, and other family plans can be stressful and cause further arguments when co-parenting.

A useful app, downloadable on your smart phone, can help share all arrangements with both parents without direct contact. This app is called Our Family Wizard which simplifies your shared parenting schedule, overall reducing tension from back-and-forth negotiation.

Christmas is a very difficult time for separated parenting as both parents of course want to spend Christmas Day which their children. It is important to remember whatever arrangements are made should always be in the best interests of the children.

It is common for parents to alternate Christmas arrangements each year for fairness of both parents and children, with these arrangements varying from splitting Christmas and New Year to sharing Christmas Eve evening and Christmas Day.

There is usually a schedule created in mediation, or other negotiations, setting out the itinerary over the Christmas period. This should be adhered to so that no animosity is created between the parents. It is also important to remember that original arrangements should be followed outside of the fundamental Christmas holidays.

