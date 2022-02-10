They give their time and skills generously, often seeing a need that public services just can’t fill. It is these people that make up what we call ‘the voluntary and community sector.’

Our organisation, Derbyshire Voluntary Action, works with health and social care voluntary and community groups, organisations and local people, from our base in Chesterfield town centre.

Our main role is to be there in the background, supporting our groups and organisations to be connected, well-informed, and skilled; and making sure they have a strong voice in the wider world of health and care.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacqui Willis, chief executive of Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Our day-to-day work includes being a news network for our sector, and organising regular forums for groups to connect, exchange views and explore ways of working together. We have been around for over 30 years.

Our vision is that communities across Derbyshire are able to be caring, cohesive, inspired and vibrant. This means that communities and the people within them are happier, healthier and better able to thrive. We believe that this is where the voluntary sector excels.

Our sector is an inspiring and diverse world, which offers a huge range of support and activities. It is filled with people who want to make a difference.

It supports people who have a broad range of needs to live varied, connected and full lives; from short term challenges to long term conditions, spanning both mental and physical health, throughout every life stage. There is something for everyone!

‘Our sector is an inspiring and diverse world, which offers a huge range of support and activities. It is filled with people who want to make a difference’, says guest columnist Jacqui Willis.

Did you know that many of the groups we work with not only support individuals to live their lives to the full, but also run small businesses to generate the vital funds they need to make their work go further?

You can buy pre-loved furniture or clothes, borrow mobility and medical equipment, get furniture restored, buy a gift, have printing done, attend a training course, hire a venue, join a cookery class, go out for a meal or have a take-away – all from our local voluntary sector.

Over the coming months we’ll be sharing amazing stories and news in this column about the inspirational people Derbyshire Voluntary Action meets every day. For more, see https://dva.org.uk/