Column: Noise is a form of pollution - and there's so much of it about

If you walk into the Springs shopping centre in Buxton, the first sound you hear is not that of casual conversation, but non-stop piped music – played loud, writes guest columnist Laurence Coupe.

By Laurence Coupe
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

I once asked one of the men running it whether they ever got fed up with it, and wanted to turn it down – or even off. His reply: ‘We can’t. It’s controlled at HQ’.

A standard definition of ‘noise’ is ‘an unpleasant sound’: one that is loud, irritating, or unwanted.

For many shoppers, piped music exactly fits the bill. It’s everywhere, of course.

Laurence Coupe, writer and guest columnist.Laurence Coupe, writer and guest columnist.
It’s increasingly difficult to find an eating or drinking place that isn’t dominated by it – often at deafening volume. If you object, you may well be asked: ‘Don’t you like music?’ It’s tempting to reply: ‘Yes, and that’s the point!’

For those with conditions such as CFS/ME and fibromyalgia, or for those on the autism spectrum, loud music is positively painful.

Again, it is no coincidence that the US military were said to have blasted round-the-clock rock music at their prisoners as a form of torture.

Time was when it was quite unusual to hear other people’s music, but now the technology is such that the ability of one person to irritate other people has been hugely enhanced.

"Such everyday encounters bring home an unavoidable fact: noise is a form of pollution"."Such everyday encounters bring home an unavoidable fact: noise is a form of pollution".
For instance, it’s increasingly impossible to take a peaceful stroll down a country lane without your ears being assailed by the thumping bass of a car stereo.

Such everyday encounters bring home an unavoidable fact: noise is a form of pollution. There’s so much of it: hence it is becoming more and more difficult to find a peaceful location. So we have to see it as an environmental challenge.

The noise from traffic and industry is a major problem, of course. But the point about the noise from music is that it can so easily be avoided, if not only individuals but also those running shopping centres, cafes and pubs just thought twice before imposing it on others.

Music you have chosen can be a great pleasure. (I myself have written a good deal about pop music.) But if it’s imposed on you, it counts as noise. We need to insist that everyone has the democratic right to peace and quiet.

For further information, consult the Noise Abatement Society and Pipedown. You can also contact the environmental health department of your local council.

