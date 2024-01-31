Column: New friends are waiting to be made in our flourishing group
and live on Freeview channel 276
We naturally think about our relationships with family and friends, but what about the friends we haven’t met yet?
I believe that you’ll never regret spending more time in friendly company. So if you’ve added ‘stay open to new friendships’ to your list of resolutions for 2024, then that’s a great decision.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It really is a wonderful way to stay curious about life and remain open to all its joyful possibilities.
Being part of a friendship group such as ours at Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows means that you can cross paths with lots of interesting people that live locally.
We’ve had the joy of welcoming many new members to our social group over the last 12 months. Our regulars are super friendly and they all love getting to know new people.
If you live in the Buxton and High Peak area and you’re a bit nervous about giving a group like ours a try, please don’t be. There will always be someone to welcome and talk to you.
Advertisement
During February, we have a number of great first-try events, including our two walking groups, one for a steadier one-hour walk and the other for the more intrepid walkers. Both are always followed by lunch or tea and cake of course! Get in touch if these interest you.
Advertisement
Our coffee mornings are a great opportunity to come and meet our members and get a feel for the group. They take place on February 7 at our Saltergate office and February 21 at the Quaker Meeting House – both easily accessible from the town centre.
On February 9, we will be enjoying a delicious Thai meal in Chesterfield town centre. Plus on Febuary 27, we will be getting together for lunch at the Shoulder at Hardstoft.
If you’d like to give one of our upcoming events a try or would like to find out more about us, give me a call on 07933 626720 or email [email protected]. New friends are waiting.