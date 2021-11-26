Column: Menopause awareness is vital to survive future together

For many generations it was a subject that was a complete taboo. The somewhat awkward terminology ‘the change’ was a catch all phrase that ended polite conversation.

She has ‘women’s problems’ too was part of the narrative of a past which was treated with clumsy indifference causing so much suffering to millions of women and their loved ones.

Whilst we can all shake our heads at the ignorance of the past, we cannot pretend that the awareness levels of the impact of menopausal issues is anywhere near the levels they need to be.

Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law.

This will be a long process no doubt, but one aspect of it that needs to be addressed is how it can destroy marriages.

A rudimentary search online will have varying statistics of its impact on relationships. I do not think it wise to use the platform of this column to throw about somewhat unsubstantiated figures, but even the smallest semblance of common sense will lead to a conclusion that such a significant stage in life, such as the menopause needs special handling. It goes far beyond hot flushes.

Mood swings, depression and feelings of anxiety and questioning one’s own sanity can all be part of the mix that leads many women to despair and husbands/partners wondering what has happened to the person that they thought they knew.

It is also not like a passing cold - it is a health issue that can go on for many years. Needless to say relationships in the more troubled bracket are going to struggle to survive.

We say to both men and women affected by the issue do not under any circumstances be flippant and ignore it. It could be the difference between a future together or a future apart, remarks Jonathan Corbishley.

With greater enlightenment around the subject there is now a huge amount of information of how to get help.

