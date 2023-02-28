In addition to getting vegetable and flower seeds started in the greenhouse or undercover, you can also sow hardy seeds outside into their final positions, depending on where you live in the UK. Your garden’s climatic conditions will affect when you sow and plant out. In the south that’s going to be March, but the further north you live it will be early or even late April, dependent on frost.

Seeds are cheap, or free if you harvest your own, and once you have mastered seed sowing you can create a glorious floral or veg haven for almost nothing. A packet containing about 100 seeds can cost a fraction of the price of one plant and will keep you going for a couple of years.

Many seeds can be sowed straight into the ground either in rows or simply scattered, but some prefer to start off in seed trays under cover and then be planted out once seedlings are robust enough for outdoor.

You can recycle plastic food trays for growing seeds inside or in a greenhouse – just make a few holes in the bottom for drainage. Always read the seed packet for sowing instructions and if you can get hold of some seed compost that can make a difference to your success rate. And don’t forget to label.

If sowing in rows straight into the ground, break up large clods of soil, remove stones and rake over then using a taut string line as a guide make a shallow trench. Sprinkle seeds carefully and evenly along the row so that they fall to the bottom of the trench. Cover seeds with a layer of soil then gently water using a watering can with a sprinkler head. Sow seeds to the depth recommended on the packet.

Annuals are prime candidates for scatter sowing, and you can easily fill a bare border or space with a riot of colour in just a couple of months. From mid-spring to early summer simply scatter your flower seeds directly onto finely raked garden soil in a sunny spot, rake them in and water well but gently.

Spring flowers such as daffodils are now coming to the end of their flowering period. Advice from the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) is that March is a time to think about deadheading daffodils as a little care now will keep bulbs healthy.

Let the leaves yellow and wither naturally, so they return nutrients to the bulb. If the weather turns dry, they will benefit from watering, and if they are growing in pots, feed weekly with a potassium-rich fertiliser such as tomato feed.

The RHS Gardener’s Checklist for March: plant onions, shallots and potatoes; chit early and main potatoes; plant out strawberries; plant summer flowering bulbs; lift and divide large clumps of perennials; top dress containers with fresh compost; mow lawn on dry days if needed; hoe and mulch weeds to keep them under control; start feeding pond fish; protect new spring shoots from slugs.