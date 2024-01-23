Column: Make sure you visit your pharmacist first for help with coughs and colds

​Coughs, colds and flu can be very common over the cold and damp winter months.

​They can leave us feeling run down, dehydrated and poorly for days on end. Fortunately it’s easy to get relief from your local pharmacist.

Cough medicines, pain relief and decongestants can all be bought over the counter without a prescription.

It can be normal for coughs to linger for 10 to 14 days, so we’d suggest managing the symptoms through medicines until they pass.

Guest columnist Emily Maksoud is an urgent care pharmacist with DHU Health Care, which runs NHS 111 in Derbyshire.

If your symptoms last for longer than three weeks, or the colour of your phlegm changes to green or red or brown, then we’d suggest that you call NHS 111 for advice, or contact your GP practice.

A sore throat can often result from a cold and it also be treated with pain relief, anti-inflammatory medicine or medicine that acts as a local anaesthetic.

The symptoms from flu are similar to a cough, so pain killers, cough medicine and decongestants can also help.

If your flu symptoms don’t improve after seven days, or if you have any difficulty breathing, if you have a high temperature that doesn’t respond to pain relief, or if you have new chest pains, then also call NHS 111 for advice, or contact your GP practice.

"The pharmacist is a highly qualified health professional who can advise you on what to do if your symptoms are not going away,​" says Emily Maksoud, urgent care pharmacist with DHU Health Care, which runs NHS 111 in Derbyshire

If your symptoms are severe, such as signs of a heart attack or a stroke, or severe difficulty breathing, then you should always go to A&E or call 999.

You don’t need an appointment to visit your local pharmacist and they will be able to speak to you about your symptoms and offer you confidential advice when you visit.

The pharmacist is a highly qualified health professional who can also advise you what to do if your symptoms are not going away or if you should be seen by a GP or other healthcare professional.

Many pharmacies across Derby and Derbyshire have late and weekend opening hours, so you can visit when it’s convenient.

NHS 111 is available online or by phone and is for fast and simple advice if you are unsure where to go for help.