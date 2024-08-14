Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaving the hospital and transitioning to home or another care setting should be smooth and safe, writes Helen Henderson, chief executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire.

Sometimes however, this process can be very stressful for patients and their families. It can also sometimes cause people to be re-admitted to hospital, putting pressure on the already struggling health and care services.

This is where you come in. We’re hosting an event on September 17, called “Joining up for Hospital Discharge”.

We aim to give everyone a voice in how health and social care services are designed and delivered. The ‘Joining Up for Hospital Discharge’ event is a chance for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public to come together and discuss how to improve the hospital discharge pathways in Derbyshire.

Helen Henderson is chief executive on Healthwatch Derbyshire (Photo credit: Alex Cantrill-Jones)

We’ll be hearing from the Discharge Improvement Team on their work so far, and what they plan to do in the future. We’ll also be hearing about the challenges in hospital discharge and what we can all do to help improve this in Derbyshire.

Your experiences and perspectives are crucial in shaping a healthcare system that truly meets everyone’s needs. Whether you have first-hand experience with hospital discharge, work in healthcare, or simply want to help improve local services, we need your input.

Please join us and be part of this important conversation.

Event details: Tuesday, September 17, Arena Church, Ilkeston, DE7 8DG, 9:30am to 12:30pm.

To book on the event, please visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/healthwatchderbyshire/joining-up-for-hospital-discharge/e-obgllv

