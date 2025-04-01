Column: Make some simple changes to help autistic people across our area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month takes place during April and it’s a good time for everybody to find out more how they can help friends, family and colleagues who may be autistic, writes Craig Kennady, chair of Derby and Derbyshire Autism Partnership Board.

A number of events are taking place across Derbyshire, including those being organised by Citizens Advice Mid Mercia, who provide an Autism Advice and Information Service across Derby and Derbyshire.

I’m involved as chair of a partnership board that brings together the NHS, local government and voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations.

Together our organisations provide services, advice and support for autistic people, or for their carers and families.

I also work with a group of ‘experts by experience’, and we share our views and ideas for improving services, based on our real-life experiences.

I’m autistic myself, I live in Chesterfield, and I work with the NHS and other organisations to help staff to adapt the way they work for autistic people.

Autism is not a disease or an illness, but it does mean that your brain works in a different way from other people.

You might be diagnosed as autistic by a medical professional, but many people also consider themselves to be autistic without having a diagnosis.

What’s important is the support that other people can give you if they know about your autism.

They can make simple adjustments that help people, whether or not they know if someone is autistic.

Think about walking into a shop where the music is very loud or the colours and lights are very bright. These can lead to an overload of the senses for some autistic people.

A simple adjustment could be to turn the music and the lights down, even just during certain hours of the day.

Sudden or unexpected changes can also be difficult for autistic people, who often lead their lives in a clearly structured and ordered way.

A simple adjustment could be that, if something is going to start late or be delayed, that someone explains this to you in good time.

Autism is a spectrum and affects people in different ways.

Some people are affected in a mild way and some people are affected in a more severe way and they need intensive support.

A simple starting point is to ask someone: ‘How can I help you?’ That allows them to respond positively whether or not they have shared an autism diagnosis.

Have a look at national and local websites for more information about autism and, if you want support for your children, drop in to one of our local ‘neuro hubs’ where local advisers will be able to help.

If you are interested in helping the local NHS as an ‘expert by experience’, they would love to hear from you.

Please get in touch via the Joined Up Care Derbyshire website.