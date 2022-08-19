Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping hydrated – and knowing the signs when you aren’t – are even more important in warm weather when you can become dehydrated very quickly.

The NHS advises adults should be drinking six to eight cups or glasses of fluid a day. Water, lower-fat milk, tea and coffee (without sugar) and sugar-free drinks all count.

Water is the easiest, healthiest and cheapest choice to reach this target and has the bonus of having no calories or sugar.

Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When your body loses more fluids than it takes in, you become dehydrated.

If you don’t realise this and don’t take in more fluids, it can get worse and cause serious health problems.

Babies, children and the elderly are particularly at risk from dehydration, but it can affect anyone.

And hot weather makes it more likely for you to become dehydrated as your body uses its fluid reserves to keep cool.

‘When your body loses more fluids than it takes in, you become dehydrated. If you don’t realise this and don’t take in more fluids, it can get worse and cause serious health problems’, writes Dr Tania Cork.

There are some common symptoms for both adults and children: Feeling thirsty, dark yellow and strong-smelling pee, feeling dizzy or lightheaded, feeling tired, dry mouth, lips and eyes, peeing fewer than four times a day.

If you feel any of the symptoms listed above, or notice them in children or elderly friends, relatives or people you care for, drink fluids or encourage them to as soon as possible.

You should drink enough during the day so your pee is a pale clear colour.

If you are a carer, you can help the person you care for stay hydrated by making sure they drink at mealtimes, make drinking a social thing – like having a cup of tea – or offering them food with a high-water content, such as soups, ice cream or jellies or fruits, such as melon.

In warmer weather, you may need more liquid to keep hydrated. And remember, you lose water through sweat on hot nights.

A glass of water when you wake up will help you rehydrate. You can also carry water with you in a reusable bottle to sip during the day.

There are a number of other reasons you could become hydrated: Diabetes, vomiting and diarrhoea

Been in the sun too long (heatstroke)

Drinking too much alcohol

Sweating too much after exercising

A high temperature of 38C of more

Taking medicines that make you pee more (diuretics)

If you are dehydrated because you’re being sick or have diarrhoea, you will also need to put back the sugar, salts and minerals you have lost.

Oral rehydration sachets are available from your community pharmacy. Call them for advice or send someone to pick some up for you.

Don’t go to the pharmacy yourself if you are experiencing either of these symptoms.

Dehydration is something we should all be looking out for, particularly during the summer.